MEC vows action after schoolgirl raped by boys

The Gauteng department of education will leave no stone unturned after a Soweto grade 8 pupil was allegedly raped by three classmates during an orientation camp in Vereeniging at the weekend.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he was heartbroken and embarrassed after hearing the news.

The pupils are aged 13 and 14.

“It came as a shock because I have been at this school [previously] to honour and appreciate the good work,” Lesufi said during a visit to the school on Tuesday.

“I was embarrassed when I was also told that children of this school even tried to smoke something [a hubbly bubbly].

“We’re trying to find out exactly what happened so we don’t just pass judgment.”

Social workers were sent to the school.

The pupils involved had all been suspended after an emergency meeting of the school’s governing body on Monday.

Lesufi said the alleged rape happened after the girl in question went to the boys’ chalet with the intention of speaking to one of them and collecting something to smoke.

Teachers who were at the camp told Lesufi that two of the three boys had admitted involvement in the assault.

Lesufi said it was important for him to address the children personally because a similar incident had occurred at another school, where a pupil who was raped had committed suicide.

Provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that a case had been opened with the police.

A full report was expected to be presented during a parents’ meeting on Saturday‚ Lesufi said.