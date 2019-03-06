FOUNDATION PHASE TEACHER
ERICA GIRLS' PRIMARY SCHOOL
Applications are invited for the following position, effective May 2019
1x FOUNDATION PHASE TEACHER
The successful applicant must have B.Ed Foundation Phase professional qualifications, SACE registration and be prepared to partake in the full extra-curricular program of the school.
All interested candidates are invited to submit a CV together with 3 contactable references to:
The Principal
Erica Girls'
Primary School
Bayview Avenue
Mount Croix
Port Elizabeth
E-mail: secretary@ericaprimary.co.za
Closing Date:
15 March 2019