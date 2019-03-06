ERICA GIRLS' PRIMARY SCHOOL

Applications are invited for the following position, effective May 2019

1x FOUNDATION PHASE TEACHER

The successful applicant must have B.Ed Foundation Phase professional qualifications, SACE registration and be prepared to partake in the full extra-curricular program of the school.

All interested candidates are invited to submit a CV together with 3 contactable references to:

The Principal

Erica Girls'

Primary School

Bayview Avenue

Mount Croix

Port Elizabeth

E-mail: secretary@ericaprimary.co.za

Closing Date:

15 March 2019