SA economic growth beats low hopes

Outlook brighter as 0.8% for 2018 exceeds expectations – but still far off required mark

PREMIUM

SA emerged out of 2018 with economic growth of 0.8% – which is slightly higher than expectations. The Bloomberg consensus was for growth of 0.6%, while both the National Treasury and Reserve Bank expected 0.7%. This is higher than the tepid growth of 0.4% in 2016 but almost half the 1.4% of 2017. The growth has been driven by activity in the finance, real estate and business services sector, which was up by 1.

