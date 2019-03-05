Renowned composer, choirmaster Mjana dies
Popular SA choirmaster, music trainer and director Dr Makhaya Mjana, 66, has died. He was one of the composers of the revised version of the national anthem. Tributes are pouring in following the death of the choir master of internationally respected, and award-winning choirs, including the Matthews Singers, Joy of Africa, Princess Square Singers, the Zwelitsha Adult Choir in King William’s Town and the Belcanto Singers.
