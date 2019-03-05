SA Sevens stars set to shine

The SA Schools U18 Sevens rugby team will look to continue their dominance at the Capricorn Group Sevens tournament in Windhoek this weekend, with coach Marius Schoeman again assembling a strong outfit.

SA face the national U18 teams from Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia on Friday and Germany and Botswana on Saturday at Windhoek Gymnasium in the annual tournament where they have yet to taste defeat in three years.

For Schoeman, this tournament is vital in the development of the next generation of Springbok Sevens players.

“We have seen how quickly players can progress in the Blitzboks setup, because if you are good enough, age will not hold you back,” he said.

“Someone such as Muller du Plessis played in the tournament two years ago, and last year we had Christi Grobbelaar, who is now with the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, so the future is bright if you show the willingness and talent.

“The most important element of this tournament for me is the fact that the boys learn to play Sevens in a competitive tournament structure.

“The exposure to Sevens in such an environment is valuable for the players.

“Many of them will do this for the first time and will be better players afterwards.”

Schoeman is also keen to have the other national teams involved.

“We want to help our neighbouring teams where we can and this tournament is also an important measurement for them,” he said.

“It is about making them better teams as well.”

SA team

Christiaan Smit (Ben Vorster HS), Tiaan Pretorius (Paul Roos Gymnasium), Siviwe Zondani (Grey HS), Janco Cloete (Grey College), Renzo du Plessis (Ben Vorster HS), Hlumelo Klaas (Grey HS), Latica Nela (Hilton College), Nico Steyn (Glenwood), Sacha Mngomezulu (Bishops), Hanco van Wyk (Monument), Danvon Blood (Rondebosch BHS), Curwin Gertse (Paarl Gymnasium), Javier Farmer (Paarl BHS)