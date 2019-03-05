'I wasn't raised to remain silent,' says student who picked up EFF rubbish

"I wasn't raised to remain silent. It's my best and my worst quality."

These were the words of Eckhard Binding, 21, speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday after a video of him picking up rubbish, while two women wearing EFF shirts threw it back on the ground, went viral.

The footage was filmed on the University of the Free State's (UFS's) Bloemfontein campus last Friday.

"I was so angry and annoyed. I don't know why, but these things affect me, so I just went and said: 'You know what, I'm going to start cleaning up. Maybe people will join me'."