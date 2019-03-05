Special economic zone on cards for Eastern Cape

A new special economic zone (SEZ) is on the cards for the Eastern Cape after an environmental impact assessment was granted for the Wild Coast.

Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane announced this as he summarised his 2019 maiden budget speech on Tuesday during a media lock up.

He said he was excited that developments had been made for the Wild Coast SEZ.

The Wild Coast SEZ would mainly focus on agro-processing and agriculture.

“This SEZ will help anchor development and create jobs especially in municipalities around the Eastern Region.

This, he said included Amatole, OR Tambo and other areas up to Alfred Nzo.