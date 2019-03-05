Bay taxi driver arrested with 35 people on board

A Port Elizabeth minibus taxi driver was arrested after traffic officials found the vehicle transporting 35 people.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said that the 15-seater minibus was overloaded by 20 school children in Mkwenkwe Street, Kwadwesi.

"The vehicle was pulled off the road and the driver arrested."

Beetge said that the 28-year-old driver was arrested for overloading and the taxi impounded.

"The vehicle will be held by police until the owner is located," he said.

“The owner also stands liable for a fine but this would only be done as part of the investigation.”

Beetge warned minibus drivers and other transport agencies to not overload.

“Overloading can cause the vehicle to be unbalanced while driving and lead to an accident. if there is an accident and commuters are not seated properly, the chances of sustaining injuries increases significantly,” he said.

Between February 18 and 22, metro police arrested four taxi drivers for overloading.

Two of the drivers did not have licences and almost all of them were transporting school pupils.

One of the taxis was transporting 36 school pupils, while another was ferrying 48 passengers, almost all school pupils.

The 28-year-old driver is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for overloading.