Man leaves 'pizza money' for alleged rape victim

A man who is said alleged to have left R70 for a student he allegedly had just raped, telling her to go and buy pizza, was nabbed shortly after the crime, Johannesburg police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday, said Captain Xoli Mbele.

The 18-year-old woman victim was at Waveland House in Marshalltown at 3pm on [Sunday] at 15:00 when the suspect knocked on her door.attacker came knocking at her door.

“[The] man came in, asked for her roommate and she replied that she was not around. He locked the door and pushed the victim onto the bed. He raped her and closed her mouth, [instructing her] not to scream,” said Mbele.

“After he finished, he apologised. He left R70 on top of the table and told her to go and buy a pizza.”

The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested nearby an hour later close to the residence.

He is due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.