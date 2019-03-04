Trevor Noah apologises for India/Pakistan joke after backlash
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah clapped back and apologised after being criticised for telling a joke about the tensions between Pakistan and India that escalated over the past week.
It's sad when someone who's had a violent past mocks war through a Bollywood stereotype. @Trevornoah 's mother was shot in the head by her husband(Trevor's stepfather).Imagine someone making fun of it with a Xhosa stereotype - the tribe his mum belongs topic.twitter.com/pUFrm3Iavv— Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) March 2, 2019
As the two countries fight over Kashmir state, Trevor made a joke on The Daily Show about what an India vs Pakistan war would look like. "That would also be the longest war of all time, another number."
After receiving backlash over his joke, Trevor responded by saying: "I am sorry that this hurt you and others, that's not what I was trying to do."
He also pointed out how interesting it was that his joke trended more than the actual ongoing crisis. "Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself."
It's amazing to me that my joke about the conflict in India and Pakistan trended more than the story of the actual conflict itself. Sometimes it seems like people are more offended by the jokes comedians make about an issue than the issue itself.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 2, 2019