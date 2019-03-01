Mom and child seriously injured after being run over by their own car

A Tshwane mother and her young son were seriously injured when her car rolled over them while she was fetching her children from school on Thursday.

Nick Dollman from Netcare911 said paramedics responded to the incident at a school in Welbekend at around 2pm.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the mom had gone to the school to collect her other children.

“She and her toddler were waiting on the grass area when the handbrake of their vehicle allegedly failed and the vehicle rolled forward and ran over the two,” he said.

“The mom and the little boy sustained very serious injuries.”

Paramedics treated them on the scene and, once stabilised, they were transported to hospital, said Dollman.