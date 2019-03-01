High risk of load-shedding at the weekend, Eskom warns

Eskom said there was a high risk of load-shedding on Friday and for the rest of the weekend.

“No load-shedding was implemented today [Thursday] due to some generating units returning to service.

“As power systems remain tight and volatile, the risk of rotational load-shedding remains high for tomorrow [Friday], as well as for the weekend, when we need to replenish emergency reserves (water and diesel) to limit the possibility of load-shedding in the following week,” Eskom said.

The power utility said its maintenance teams continued to work around the clock to bring units back online.

“Eskom would like to thank its customers for using electricity sparingly. We will keep customers informed if there are any changes to the system.”