New PE beauty pageant calls for water ambassadors

In response to Nelson Mandela Bay’s ongoing water crisis, two New Brighton event organisers have themed their new beauty pageant as a Mr and Miss Water Ambassador project.

Refine & Render pageant and model manager Zola Mbusi and ZCP Production and Events organiser Anga Mhlati have teamed up to run the 2019 pageant with auditions starting on Monday March 4.

“This will not be a typical beauty pageant where contestants will be judged based only on beauty and public’s response,” said Mbusi. “Contestants will be judged on passion, innovation, efficiency, leadership and effectiveness.”

Mbusi and Mhlati say they founded the event in responses to the water crisis the metro is facing and hope it will engage young people to talk about this issue, as well as find ways to address it.

Mbusi said the winners would be asked to prepare, present and run water awareness projects as part of their ambassadorial role.

Entries are open to men and women between 18 and 25 who live in Nelson Mandela Bay and prizes will be in the form of vouchers and gifts, not cash, said Mbusi.

Audition dates are:

Noon to 5pm on Monday March 4 at NMU North Campus Auditorium;

Noon to 5pm on Wednesday March 6 at City Hall in Govan Mbeki Avenue;

2.30pm to 5pm on Friday March 8 at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton;

11.30am to 4pm on Saturday March 9 at the Uitenhage town hall;

4.30pm to 6pm on Tuesday March 12 at the Ray Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell.

Further information from Mbusi, 061-712-0012, zolambusi2@gmail.com.