Dwane Kemp murder accused points finger at dad

A young man accused of murder after a Port Elizabeth policeman was gunned down during a bakery robbery in January, said his father, cousin and two sisters should also be treated as suspects.

The identity of the accused, 24, of Algoa Park, cannot be revealed until further ID parades have been held.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Five men ambushed eight employees of Le Bon Bakery in Central on January 21.

Flying squad officer Dwane Kemp, 31, died when he was shot in the stomach. While the state claimed it had a strong case against the accused due to his father’s firearm being linked to the murder, as well as his dad’s vehicle being tracked to the vicinity of the crime, the man said his father had failed to lock his firearm away and several family members had access to it.

The father reported the firearm missing on January 22.

Defence attorney Zolile Ngqeza alleged it was most likely his client’s cousin, who was shot during the robbery, that had stolen the gun and car.

The bail application continues on Monday.