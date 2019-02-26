Oh my goodness! Checkers forced to backtrack on Gordon Ramsay 'protein' water range claim

Oh my goodness! There is no protein in celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's "Oh My Goodness!" water, as claimed by retailer Checkers.

Following a complaint to the advertising watchdog, Checkers admitted that the water in the food range that Ramsay and his eldest daughter Matilda developed for children did not contain protein - despite packaging stating it did.

"The advertiser [Checkers] confirmed protein levels by conducting its own testing of the product in question. It will be placing a sticker over the nutritional table on all products that are currently in store containing the correct information," ad watchdog Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) said in a recent ruling, in which it accepted Checkers' undertaking.

Teri Boerner had lodged a complaint with the ARB after the packaging listed protein under the water's nutritional content.

Checkers said it would take two to three weeks to design, print and distribute the stickers.

"This should, dependent on sale of the product, be phased into stores in the next four to eight weeks."