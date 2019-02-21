Trawler in Bay puts focus on hake fishing

Sighs of relief as it turns out this deep sea vessel was operating entirely legally

Although the vessel turned out to be operating legally, the alert highlights the concerns of ordinary South Africans about rogue fishing vessels and dwindling marine resources. According to the SA DeepSea Trawling Industry Association, about 135,000 tons of hake are caught per year about 100 nautical miles off the coast of SA, and nets are cast up to 800m deep.

