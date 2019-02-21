Dehorned rhino found dead at Shamwari
The carcass of a rhino has been found at the Shamwari Game Reserve near Port Elizabeth. This marks the first rhino poaching in the Eastern Cape for 2019 and the third killed on the reserve since mid-2018. The discovery was made late on Tuesday but officials returned to the scene on Wednesday to gather evidence.
