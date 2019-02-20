DEBTORS CLERK

ECHO Foundation NPC, a registered NPO that provides retirement housing and institutional care to senior citizens, seeks a dedicated Debtors Clerk, reporting to the Financial Manager.

Qualifications and experience required • Minimum 5 years debtors experience (handling large volume)

• Advanced computer skills vitally important

• Grade 12

• Experience in a service/property management industry would be advantageous

• Pastel knowledge along with experience in batch processing in Pastel • Deadline driven

• Fully bilingual (Afrikaans/English)

• Contactable references

• Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a com passionate manner

• Be willing to have a credit check and police clearance done Responsibilities

• Handle large volume of debtor transactions

• Deal with resident requests and queries e.g. billing inquiries, sending statements

• Regular follow up on outstanding debtors Remuneration package and benefits will be discussed with all applicants invited to attend an interview.

Closing date for submission of applications is by close of business on Monday 28th February 2019. All enquiries and applications to be submitted to payrolladmin@echofoundation.co.za Successful applicants will be contacted for interviews