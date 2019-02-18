Correctional Services activates 'war room' to cope with Bosasa liquidation

The department of correctional services has set up a "war room" to handle the fallout from the liquidation of embattled facilities management company Bosasa.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, announced early on Monday that it had gone into voluntary liquidation after both Absa and FNB shut its bank accounts.

Correctional services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said in a statement that they had urgently set up the war room and implemented an operational plan to ensure that there was no disruption to the company's services.