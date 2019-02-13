WATCH | US tourist 'blown away' by good samaritan during SA holiday

Having been warned about crime in SA, Gold was expecting the worst on the side of the road.

"This beat-up old car - it's more rust than metal in terms of its body construction - pulls up right behind us, and I'm like, 'Oh crud, this is it. This is the guy who’s going to come and kill us!'"

Wielding the broken bonnet like a weapon, Gold was ready to lash out at any attacker.

"This little man gets out of the car ... and he says, 'What are you doing? This is very dangerous. You are taking your life into your hands and throwing it away. Come with me.'"

The man introduced himself as Jonathan, a good samaritan sent to help.

"I felt like I was walking right into a scam but felt like I had no choice," Gold said.

Jonathan took the bonnet and the couple drove behind him towards their hotel. On the way, he stopped and asked for petrol money.

"We're almost at your hotel and I need some money for petrol - could you please spare some rands?" he asked.

Gold pulled out R200 but was asked for an additional R100 - then the good samaritan drove off.

Gold was convinced that he would never see the rental car bonnet again.

On arrival at the hotel, however, they called the rental company about the incident.

After getting a replacement vehicle, they were asked for the missing bonnet.

"Out of the corner of my eye I see Jonathan in his little car pull up. He pops out of the car. He’s waving the hood, saying, 'My friend, I have your bonnet!'"

Gold said he was "blown away" by the act of kindness.

The couple are now married and working on what they describe as a "farm startup" in the US.