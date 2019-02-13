WATCH | US tourist 'blown away' by good samaritan during SA holiday
Morgan Gold said he initially did not trust a man who came to his rescue when he broke down in Cape Town but was ultimately 'blown away'by his kindness. YouTube/Gold Shaw Farm.
A small-town farmer in an icy part of the US has warmed hearts across the internet with his tale of being helped by a good samaritan after being stranded on a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in South Africa.
Morgan Gold shared his story in a YouTube clip at the weekend, posted from his farm in Peacham, Vermont, about a holiday a few years ago with his then girlfriend that saw them stranded in a tiny rental car on the N2 in Cape Town - the same highway where thugs shot two metro police officers and a motorist on Monday.
"So we are driving on the road heading towards our hotel, driving on the highway in South Africa, and all of a sudden, all I can see is grey. Alison freaks out and says, 'Oh my gosh, what the hell did you do?' I look and it turns out the hood of the car had flipped up," he said.
Having been warned about crime in SA, Gold was expecting the worst on the side of the road.
"This beat-up old car - it's more rust than metal in terms of its body construction - pulls up right behind us, and I'm like, 'Oh crud, this is it. This is the guy who’s going to come and kill us!'"
Wielding the broken bonnet like a weapon, Gold was ready to lash out at any attacker.
"This little man gets out of the car ... and he says, 'What are you doing? This is very dangerous. You are taking your life into your hands and throwing it away. Come with me.'"
The man introduced himself as Jonathan, a good samaritan sent to help.
"I felt like I was walking right into a scam but felt like I had no choice," Gold said.
Jonathan took the bonnet and the couple drove behind him towards their hotel. On the way, he stopped and asked for petrol money.
"We're almost at your hotel and I need some money for petrol - could you please spare some rands?" he asked.
Gold pulled out R200 but was asked for an additional R100 - then the good samaritan drove off.
Gold was convinced that he would never see the rental car bonnet again.
On arrival at the hotel, however, they called the rental company about the incident.
After getting a replacement vehicle, they were asked for the missing bonnet.
"Out of the corner of my eye I see Jonathan in his little car pull up. He pops out of the car. He’s waving the hood, saying, 'My friend, I have your bonnet!'"
Gold said he was "blown away" by the act of kindness.
The couple are now married and working on what they describe as a "farm startup" in the US.