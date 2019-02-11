'I thought it was a kitty cat' - resident helps rescue baby stuck in a drain

When Newlands East, Durban, resident Iyron Lovedale first heard the faint cries of a newborn baby girl trapped in a storm-water drain, he thought it was a "kitty cat".

"I went and opened the drain and I went down and I looked. I thought no, it sounds like a kitty cat and I looked further down and saw it was a baby," said Lovedale.

Lovedale was speaking at the intersection of Barracuda Drive and Herring Circle in Newlands East, outside Durban, on Monday morning. This was the site where emergency services conducted a harrowing three-hour rescue of a newborn baby girl with the placenta still attached, who had been trapped down the drain.