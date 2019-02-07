Parents protest over crowded schools

Overcrowded schools and lack of infrastructure leave children in and around Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ward 29 exposed to gangsters, according to parent and Booysen Park community leader Simpiwe Waka. Waka, who has four children at school in Ward 29, spoke outside the district department of education offices on Wednesday morning where parents and school governing body members were protesting over teaching conditions at schools in Booysen Park.

