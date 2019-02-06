Perlemoen kingping Julian Brown to be sentenced

Sentencing proceedings of racketeering and perlemoen poaching kingpin Julian Brown and his two co-accused are expected to begin in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday morning.

Brown along with Brandon Turner were found guilty on Tuesday each on a charge of contravening the prevention of organised crime act and the marine living resources act.

Their co-accused, Eugene Victor, was convicted on the same charges as well as forgery and defeating the ends of justice among others.

Judge Mandela Makaula found the three men guilty after the state had presented damning evidence against them.

This included state witness testimony and video footage obtained at a perlemoen processing facility run by Brown.