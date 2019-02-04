Former Port Elizabeth cricketer killed in road accident

A former Port Elizabeth cricketer and coach was killed in an accident on the N2 between Storms River and Humansdorp on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Shukri Abrahams, 50, was killed during a head-on-collision between a Corsa car and a horse and trailer truck transporting powered lines to Humansdorp.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the Corsa was travelling in the direction from Humansdorp when the collision took place near the Palmietvlei Bridge on the N2,” she said.

“The driver (Abrahams) died on the scene while the two passengers, aged 21 and 22 years, were taken to Humansdorp Hospital for treatment.

“The horse and trailer truck was travelling on the opposite direction when the collision occurred. The truck veered off the road and down an embankment before coming to a stop. The truck driver was not seriously injured in the accident.”

Swart said Abrahams's two passengers were his sons.

She said the truck driver was giving a statement to police on Monday morning.

Kareedouw police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“The car has been impounded by police and the accident response unit will be reconstructing the accident scene to establish what exactly happened,” she said.

The Janaza (funeral service) will be held at Masjid Taqwa after the Maghrib prayers (after 7pm) on Monday.