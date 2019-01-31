Bay council to deliberate on poor audit performance

The Nelson Mandela Bay council will sit on Thursday for the first time this year.

Councillors are expected to discuss the city’s annual report for the 2017/18 financial year. The report forms part of acting city manager Peter Neilson’s report.

The municipality received a qualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General.

Also on the agenda is the municipality’s mid-term report which reviews the metro’s financial position and performance from July 1 and December 30,, 2018.

In the report, Neilson has drawn the council’s attention to unauthorised expenditure to the tune of R260m due to water services and contract security.

The Mandela Bay Development Agency’s mid-term report will also be tabled before council.

