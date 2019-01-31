Two killed in separate Bay shootings

Two people were killed in separate gang related murders in the Bay on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident happened at 3:45pm and saw a 44-year-old North End resident fatally shot in Barberry Drive, Bethelsdorp.

“The man had stopped in the road to drop off three women when two suspects approached. The deceased was seated in the driver’s seat of his Toyota Fortuner when one of the suspects knocked on the window and asked him something.

"The suspect then produced a firearm and the victim drove off,” she said.

“A shot was fired through the passenger window hitting the driver in the head.”

Naidu said while the motive was unknown, police suspect the incident to be gang related.

“The deceased is a foreigner and attempts are under way to ensure that the next of kin have been informed. Once this is done his name will be released.”

The second incident occurred at about 9pm. Shelroy Stokes, 26, was killed inside a spaza shop in Oosthuizen Street, Arcadia.

“It is alleged that an unknown man approached him and a shot was fired at Stokes.

"He was struck in the head and died. The motive for the shooting is unknown and nothing appeared to be stolen,” Naidu said.

Both cases are under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit, also known as the Gang Unit.