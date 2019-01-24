State Capture: Bosasa boss 'told Zuma what to do'

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson often told former president Jacob Zuma what to do and regularly had breakfast with his wives, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that Watson consistently visited Zuma.

"If I may just add, he had the type of relationship with the president… where he could tell the president what to do. It was frequent.

"He would visit the president quite regularly and I remember.... he told me what a mess [Nkandla] was in terms of the building and that it shouldn't have cost R250m (R246m)," Agrizzi said.

The meetings with Zuma were as a result of former National Prosecuting Authority heavyweight Nomgcobo Jiba failing to quash a case looking into Bosasa's dodgy dealings.