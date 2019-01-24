Murder victim's family demands names of other attackers

The family of Mavi Fundakubi, killed by a mob in Motherwell on Saturday, has demanded that the suspect in custody name his fellow attackers.

Fundakubi was killed after being falsely accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in an attack led by the father of the child. It emerged later, however, that the child had not been raped or physically harmed.

The 36-year-old father was arrested on Tuesday and appeared before the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Thursday morning.

Speaking to The Herald outside court, one of Fundakubi’s seven children a fuming daughter, Athenkosi Fundakubi, 29, said that the family demanded he name all those who helped to attack and kill their father.

“My father’s soul will never rest in peace, not after how he died, we demand all those who were involved in his death be arrested and prosecuted,” Athenkosi said.

She said although it would not help for one man to take all the blame, she did demand that the killer's family apologise to the family and the public.