Estate agent guilty of theft
Initially charged with fraud, Sandra Ann Cronje, 53, of Port Alfred, pleaded guilty to the alternative charge of theft before her trial could start.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.