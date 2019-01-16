‘Drug dealer’ nabbed
A suspected drug dealer was arrested after police shot out his car tyre when he allegedly tried to ride over two officials while pointing a toy gun out of the vehicle’s window.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.