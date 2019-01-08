Irishman reported missing after flying to SA to see woman he met online found
An Irishman‚ 66‚ who was reported missing after flying to SA last week to meet a woman he had been chatting to online for two years‚ was found on Monday.
#FOUND_SAFE #INTERNATIONAL_MISSING_PERSON •Stanley Currie, Dublin-RSA Thank you for sharing, and thank you to all the...Posted by SACCW Missing Persons on Monday, 7 January 2019
Stanley Currie’s son Mark wrote on Facebook on Monday: “Dad has been found. Thanks for all the shares and help. No other info at the minute apart from he’s in a medical centre getting fixed up.”
Dad has been found.. thanks for all the shares and help.. no other info at the minute apart from he’s in a medical centre getting fixed upPosted by Mark Currie on Monday, 7 January 2019
Currie boarded a flight to Johannesburg on December 28 and the last contact with his family was on December 30.
His brother‚ Robert‚ asked for help on Facebook on Friday.
“He hadn’t booked any accommodation over there [and] was carrying a large amount of cash. He suffers from depression and has got heart health problems‚” Robert wrote.
“This ‘person’ who he was going to meet no one from the family have any idea who ‘she’ is and we are obviously concerned that it is a scam.”
SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) spokesperson Steven King said two women found a sunburnt Currie lying under a tree on the pavement in Edenvale on Johannesburg's East Rand.
“When they found him he was disorientated. He said he got lost and he could not find the way back to the place where he was staying.”
King said they do not know where he was staying and that he only had his cellphone and an extra pair of jeans with him.
“The women who found him could see nothing on his cellphone screen … According to the information we received he was all right. He wasn’t attacked or robbed.”