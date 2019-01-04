The Eastern Cape has taken off – Motshekga
Class of 2018 moves off the bottom of list with 70.6% pass
“The Eastern Cape has taken off,” basic education minister Angie Motshekga said during a live broadcast of the matric results in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.