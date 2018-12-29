Teens allegedly armed with a toy gun arrested for hijacking a truck

Two teenagers suspected of using a toy gun allegedly hijacked a small truck carrying alcohol in Kleinskool on Friday.

The teenagers, both aged 18, were arrested on the same day and are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a third suspect was still on the run.

"A 49-year-old man was entering his Bandage Street, Kleinskool home when he was confronted by two suspects," she said.

One of them was suspected to be armed with the toy gun.

"The man was threatened and forced out of his vehicle. They then drove in the truck loaded with alcohol," she said.

The hijacking was immediately reported to the police.

A few hours later, the stolen truck was spotted in Rensburg Street, Gelvandale.

"Police gave chase and the driver collided with a wall of a nearby house."

A third suspect fled while the two teenagers were arrested.

"A toy gun was confiscated during the incident," van Rensburg said.

Meanwhile, two men were arrested at Pier 14 in North End for the possession of an illegal forearm and ammunition.

"Police were patrolling Green Street, North End when they noticed a BMW with four occupants.

Two men got out and walked towards Govan Mbeki Avenue.

"Police stopped them at the the traffic lights," van Rensburg said.

After the men were searched a firearm and ammunition were found.

"The serial number was filed off the gun," van Rensburg said.

The two are also expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.