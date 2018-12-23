PE father and son missing at sea

A father and his 10-year-old son from Port Elizabeth have been missing at sea after their canoe capsized in the Beach View area on Saturday.

According to the NSRI, it appears the man, 35, his son and 16-year-old nephew launched a canoe to go fishing in calm seas at about 6pm.

Their craft is believed to have capsized at around 7pm about half a kilometre off-shore and the teenager swam to shore at 8:15pm and ran home to raise the alarm.

In a statement, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said: “The missing man’s wife and her sister went to the scene to start a search and they located the canoe washed ashore and they raised the alarm.

“Up to 50 people were deployed in this search effort and the canoe and fishing gear were recovered from the shoreline.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search along 3km of coastline and 1km out to sea no sign of the father and his son has been found and a Police Dive Unit will continue in an ongoing search operation”.

By midday on Sunday, the father and son had not yet been found.