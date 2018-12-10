Black First Land First (BLF) has defended its president‚ Andile Mngxitama‚ for urging supporters to kill white people and their pets should black people be attacked and killed.

Mngxitama made the comments‚ which have ignited a heated debate and calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech‚ to supporters at a party rally in Potchefstroom‚ in the North West‚ on Saturday.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp told TimesLIVE on Monday that Mngxitama had been speaking in the context of self-defence.

Maasdorp said supporters were only being instructed to defend themselves should they be attacked and killed by white people.

Mngxitama‚ he added‚ had been responding to claims made by billionaire Johann Rupert that he would pay taxi bosses to kill black people.

This‚ according to Maasdorp‚ was inciting black-on-black violence and the BLF "couldn’t allow that to happen".

During his speech‚ Mngxitama told his supporters to retaliate should they be attacked by taxi bosses.