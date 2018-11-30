Brace for stage-two load shedding‚ warns Eskom

The cash-strapped power utility said the likelihood of load shedding on a wider scale than experienced on Thursday was as a result of the “loss of additional units overnight”.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Thursday that stage-one rotational power cuts had to be rolled out from midday due to “unplanned outages”.

Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza said on Wednesday that the power utility had seen a steady decline in plant performance and coal supply‚ which threatened its ability to keep the lights on‚ reported BusinessLIVE.