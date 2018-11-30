Brace for stage-two load shedding‚ warns Eskom
Eskom has warned that there is a high probability of stage-two load shedding for up to 13 hours on Friday.
#PowerAlert : As a result of a loss of additional units overnight the probability of stage 2 loadshedding is high from 09:00 to 22:00 today. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA @ewnreporter @SABCNewsOnline— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 30, 2018
The cash-strapped power utility said the likelihood of load shedding on a wider scale than experienced on Thursday was as a result of the “loss of additional units overnight”.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Thursday that stage-one rotational power cuts had to be rolled out from midday due to “unplanned outages”.
Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza said on Wednesday that the power utility had seen a steady decline in plant performance and coal supply‚ which threatened its ability to keep the lights on‚ reported BusinessLIVE.