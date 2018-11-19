Lungisa ‘must do right thing’
Bid to appeal on mayoral committee decision rejected
A meeting, held at Calata House in King William’s Town, among other things confirmed the disbanding of the Nelson Mandela Bay REC while also again noting that Andile Lungisa should step down from his mayoral committee member position.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.