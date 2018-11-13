BREAKING | Gigaba resigns as home affairs minister

Malusi Gigaba has resigned as home affairs minister.

The Presidency confirmed that Gigaba - who has faced a number of professional and personal controversies in recent weeks - stepped down on Tuesday.

"The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has accepted the minister’s resignation and expressed his appreciation for minister’s Gigaba longstanding service to the government and people of South Africa," said presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko in a statement.

Gigaba - who held the post of finance minister under the cabinet of former president Jacob Zuma - was recently the subject of court and parliamentary criticism over his handling of the matter of the private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport. He also came under fire for meeting with controversial Gupta family, as well as being questioned by the home affairs portfolio committee over his role in the Guptas' naturalisation as South Africans.

At the same time, Gigaba was caught up in a social media storm when a private sex tape was leaked.

This is a developing story.