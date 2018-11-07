Multi-benefit Green Hub planned for Bay stadium
The agency’s CEO, Ashraf Adam, said on Tuesday the hub would comprise recycling and composting components which together would deliver multiple benefits.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.