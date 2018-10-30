Mongameli Bobani now faces court action and no-confidence vote

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani is battling on a number of fronts, with former corporate services boss Vuyo Zitumane going to court to demand documents for her R500,000 defamation lawsuit against him and the DA gearing up to table a motion of no confidence in him.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.