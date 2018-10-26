How council cost us R50m
Grant funding lost after failure to appoint finance boss
The Nelson Mandela Bay council’s failure to appoint a permanent finance boss has cost the city R50m in grant funding.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.