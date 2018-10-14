News

Siyabonga Gama to approach Labour Court

By Genevieve Quintal - 14 October 2018
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will on Tuesday approach the Labour Court to stop the utility's board from firing him.

BusinessLIVE reports Transnet had given Gama 10 days to show why his contract should not be terminated for alleged misconduct and maladministration into Transnet's acquisition of R54-billion worth of locomotives.

In papers prepared for court‚ seen by Business Day‚ the CEO wants the Labour Court to order that the notice calling on him to give reasons why he should not be fired constitutes a "wrongful and unlawful anticipatory breach of the applicant’s contract of employment".

