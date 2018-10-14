DA to question Ramaphosa in parliament over allegations of prior knowledge of VBS capture.

Reports on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had prior knowledge of grand corruption and looting at VBS as far back as the beginning of last year and failed to act are incredibly serious allegations and need to be answered by the president with haste.

That’s according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who said he would submit an urgent question during the oral questions session in Parliament on Thursday asking Ramaphosa to confirm the veracity of these allegations.

“Our lawyers are also considering charges against the president in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA)‚: Maimane added.

“The president was allegedly made aware of bank executives’ involvement in the wholesale graft and plunder at VBS during a meeting in Johannesburg in early 2017. A shareholder at VBS reportedly met with then Deputy President Ramaphosa‚ informed him of the corruption at VBS and Ramaphosa committed to intervene.

“While President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson‚ Khusela Diko‚ has denied this meeting ever occurred‚ the president would be wise to use his final oral questions session for the year next week to play open cards with the people of South Africa‚” Maimane said.