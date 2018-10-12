Donkin feels the love of new sculpture

A new sculpture that works in tandem with the pyramid on the Donkin Reserve in Port Elizabeth has been erected with the aim of projecting love and unity. The art installation that includes a mirror, running water and a stone to match those on the pyramid was built to both enrich the area and to provide the sound of water to the precinct – something which used to occur naturally but has not been heard in decades.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.