News

Top artists wow crowds at Uitenhage music festival

By Nomazima Nkosi - 08 October 2018

Uitenhage’s central area came alive on Saturday as thousands of people attended the first Emandulo Cultural Music Festival.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X