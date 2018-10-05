Protests after teen shot dead
Angry Helenvale residents shut down streets in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas on Thursday following the shooting of a 17-year-old Gelvandale High School pupil – which police say was gang-related.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.