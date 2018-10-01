Licensing amnesty launch

The Eastern Cape department of transport is launching a three-month amnesty in a bid to get unroadworthy vehicles off the roads.

The amnesty forms part of the department’s strategy to remove unlicensed and unroadworthy vehicles from the roads, while still contributing to the province’s economy.

The amnesty is for motorists in the Eastern Cape who have outstanding vehicle license penalties and are also in arrears.

Transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the window period for the amnesty starts on October 1 and will close on 31 December 2018.

“The drive will only consider applicants who have not paid their licenses fees from January 1 2005 to March 31 2017, and those applicants will receive a pardon discount,” she said on Monday.

“Motorists wishing to take advantage of this three-month window period will have to submit an application in writing directly to the department or through an appropriate registering authority.

“The application will be considered by the penalties and arrear fees committee, and thereafter a response will be sent directly to the applicant.”

Rantjie said only motor vehicle licenses in the province would be considered, and a motivation and sworn statement had to be submitted.

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana urged motorists to take advantage of the amnesty.

Tikana said it was believed the pardon would apply to motorists and business owners who were struggling to make their payments.

“We further appeal for timeous submission of applications so that the department can make the necessary considerations. We will not accept late applications, nor extend the period,” she said.