Be a superhero for St Francis Hospice - buy a sticker

To mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on October 13, Port Elizabeth’s St Francis Hospice is inviting the public and businesses to buy a R10 Hospice Hero sticker and dress up as their favourite superhero on Friday, October 12.

St Francis Hospice provides palliative home-based care to more than 200 patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, at no cost to them.

“Last year, we had more than 20 businesses in the Bay participating and we even set a new record for the Largest Superhero Business Meeting on Recordsettor,” hospice events manager Lynn van Vuuren said.

She said the theme for this year “Because I Matter” centred on the lived experience of people affected by serious illness, looking at what matters most, including the often-overlooked financial impact of palliative care needs on individuals and households.

The theme also contains elements of human rights and justice, asking: “If I matter, then why am I not getting the care I need?:

“Be part of the movement and show your support,” Van Vuuren said.

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day aims to:

ý Share our collective vision to increase the availability of hospice and palliative care throughout the world by creating opportunities to speak out about these issues.

ý Raise awareness and understanding of the needs – medical, social, practical, spiritual – of people living with a life- limiting illness and their families.

ý Raise funds to support and develop hospice and palliative care services around the world.

ý A key action for this year’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day campaign will be to call on governments to listen to people who need or access palliative care and support.

“We encourage individuals to become a Hospice hero by donating R50 or a more a month via debit order.

“Companies can donate from as little as R200 a month and receive a 18A Tax Rebate certificate to the value donated,” Van Vuuren said.

Further information from Lynn, 041-360-7070, e-mail lynn@stfrancishospice.za.org. Orders of 100 stickers or more can be delivered.