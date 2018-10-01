‘Hello, my name is Caleb and I kicked cancer’s butt’

They stood tall and proud as they told their stories of “kicking cancer’s butt” – eliciting tears, cheers and numerous hugs.

They might be children, but the little patients who have beaten the odds proved that dynamite comes in small packages when they told their stories on Friday at the Provincial Hospital as Childhood Cancer Month draws to a close.

Parents, doctors and nurses were celebrating the lives of those who had survived, as well as those who had succumbed to, the dreaded disease.

The hospital’s pediatric oncology unit head Dr Johani Vermeulen said the event had been organised as she wanted to honour the nursing staff for going out of their way to raise awareness of childhood cancer over the past month.

“I also want to celebrate and honour our children. We use words like superheroes and warriors to describe them.

“Once you have seen a child battling cancer, it will change your life forever,” she said.

“My favourite English word is ‘resilience’ and these kids have taught me the true meaning of that word,” she said.

She said she also wanted to honour the mothers.

“I know there are many great dads and grandparents who help as well, but today I want to honour the moms who often sit next to beds, hiding their own feelings and fears to do their best for their children.

She said was incredibly proud of her nursing staff.

“When we started this unit, only a few of them had any experience working with children. We grew as a family. I am so proud of all of you,” Vermeulen said.

Leukemia survivor Caleb Kannemeyer, 10, said: “My name is Caleb and I kicked cancer’s butt”.