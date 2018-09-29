Bayworld hosting rare Antarctic seal

A rare wanderer from the polar south has surfaced in Port Elizabeth. He is only the third specimen of his kind ever recorded on SA’s shores and he may have travelled as much as 8,000km to get here. The Antarctic fur seal is being rehabilitated at Bayworld after stranding in Herold’s Bay near Mossel Bay earlier in September.

